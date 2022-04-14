ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop Calling Yourselves ‘Americans,’ Rapper Residente Says

By Brian Hiatt
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
“The whole project for ‘ This Is Not America ’ is to change the world,” says Residente . In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now , the Puerto Rican rap star – who’s won more Latin Grammys than any other artist – tells Julyssa Lopez about the concept behind his incendiary new song and video , which aim to convince residents of the U.S. to stop calling themselves “Americans.”

The term “Americans,” Residente points out, claims an entire continent for one country, while essentially erasing all the nations of South and Central America, not to mention Canada. “I see it as an egocentric thing,” Residente says. “You think that you’re the center of the world and that’s why you’re ‘America.’ Anything that’s outside, you don’t care.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Residente talks about dealing with ADHD in his youth and looks back on his days in the legendary hip-hop duo Calle 13 . He also offers a detailed preview of his upcoming, long-in-the-works new album, reminisces about the time he got Ricky Martin to join a protest, and more. (Read even more from Lopez’s interview with Residente here .)

Starboard gunner
3d ago

The rest of the world calls USA, America. our flag is called the "American flag". Being Peurto Rican, you need to be happy you're part of us... you'd be nothing without the USA!

Reply(52)
870
The Happy Apple
3d ago

The country is called the United States of America, thus Americans. This does not erase all the other countries in the Americas as their countries also have names.

Reply(24)
313
Cam Long
3d ago

people are against American and Americans but they still live here and collect the money they get. Go live in another country. yeah America has definitely changed but I would not leave here for any where else. I love America and God please BLESS IT!

Reply(7)
295
