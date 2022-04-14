ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'It’s going to help the fire danger' | Locals react to April snowstorm in the Sierra

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YUBA PASS, Calif. — As this April snowstorm dumps much-needed precipitation in parts of the Sierra, people trying to drive in these conditions are finding it slow-going and challenging. Antonio Orozco is general manager of the Nyack Shell Station off I-80 near Emigrant Gap. Business there can be...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Adrian’s Weekend Outlook: Sunny & Warm with Fire Danger

After a cool work week, highs this weekend will be back above average into the 70s with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be light Saturday from the SW at 5-15mph. Sunday is when the winds will ramp up from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts of 40-55mph. This will lead to critical fire danger Sunday afternoon, so no burning! We’ll also be tracking a storm system coming in late Sunday night bringing the chance of widespread precipitation for the new work week... You’ll want to stay tuned!
ADRIAN, TX
ABC10

Wild weekend of weather ahead | What to Know

CALIFORNIA, USA — The third storm of the week is set to arrive overnight into Saturday morning. Heavy rain will hit the Valley around 4 a.m. and will remain intense for some spots through 8 a.m. By 9 a.m. scattered showers in the Valley and Foothills will be hit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Weekend Travel: All lanes of I-80 westbound are clear near Kingvale

KINGVALE, Calif — All lanes of I-80 westbound are clear near Kingvale after being down to one lane as Caltrans cleared an incident involving multiple semi-trucks. On Friday morning a traffic collision involving three semi-trucks occurred on Westbound I-80. Caltrans said drivers could expect delays as a tow truck...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
News On 6

Tuttle Fire Crews Request OKC's Help With Grass Fire

Tuttle firefighters are battling a grass fire Sunday afternoon. The fire is located near Winchester Road and Frisco Road, which is south of State Highway 37. Officials in Tuttle told News 9 that they have also requested assistance from the Oklahoma City Fire Department. This is a developing story.
TUTTLE, OK
ABC10

Farms, fish on dry California-Oregon border see scant water

PORTLAND, Ore. — Farms that rely on irrigation from a depleted, federally managed lake on the California-Oregon border, along with a Native American tribe fighting to protect fragile salmon, will both receive extremely limited amounts of water this summer as a historic drought and record-low reservoir levels drag on in the U.S. West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Orozco
WGNtv.com

Chicago’s big snowstorms in spring

Of Chicago’s top 20 snowstorms, two occurred on the same date and it wasn’t during winter! Why would extreme snowstorms come out of season?. You are referring to two of the city’s biggest late-season snowstorms, the 19.2” snowstorm of March 25-26, 1930, and the 14.3” March 25-26, 1970 storm. Early spring and late fall are prime times for intense storm systems to develop as the atmosphere transitions from fall to winter or winter to spring. These storms produce a variety of adverse weather, often delivering heavy snow on their cold N/NW flanks, and severe thunderstorms and violent tornadoes in the southern warm sector. Both of those late-March snowstorms had access to an abundance of Gulf moisture to produce the heavy snow. The 1970 storm was even followed by another snowstorm, 10.7” on April 1-2.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy