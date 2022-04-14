ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Trace Adkins is coming to the Tri-State!

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A well-known country music singer is coming to Owensboro!

According to an Owensboro website , Trace Adkins’s career includes 14 singles that have earned their place on the shelves of the Billboard’s Top 10. The website also notes that Adkins has been at his career for 25 years, and he has recently made an album that acknowledges this.

Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

“I am at the top of my game right now,” Adkins said. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life, and I like the way my voice sounds better than 25 years ago…I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now. I can do whatever I want. And that’s a beautiful place to be.”

Tickets can be bought here , and the concert will be in the RiverPark Center. The live concert will happen on April 28, starting at 7:00 p.m.

WEHT/WTVW

Old car dealership in Owensboro being developed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A proposed re-zoning of an old car dealership for a new development in downtown Owensboro has been approved. The planning commission heard a request from Gulfstream Development to combine separate lots at the the old Jerry Ray Davis dealership site into one lot. Officials with Gulf Stream say they want to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
