ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Looking back on two years of ‘Nightly News: Kids Edition’

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe launched “Nightly News: Kids Edition” in 2020 to answer kids’ questions...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lester Holt
buzzfeednews.com

A Photo Memoir That Looks At Two Years Of A Transition

For photographer Laurence Philomene, some time at home during the pandemic turned into a stunning book about their transition through self-portraits and landscapes. “I’d describe my work as colorful, intimate autobiographical images of my life as a chronically ill nonbinary trans artist looking for the beauty in every season of life,” they told BuzzFeed News.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
morningbrew.com

Two years later, workers look back at the moment Covid turned their work lives upside down

When HR Brew asked human-resources professionals about the choice to go remote in the spring of 2020, they emphasized that the decision came from a place of care. As time went on, HR sometimes felt like the “wet blanket,” as Carla Yudhishthu, Mineral’s chief people officer, put it, when they told executives that no, it wasn’t the time to reopen offices. Still, they were steadfast in the decision.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fatherly

‘Strange New Worlds’ Upbeat Trailer Sets Phasers To Very Fun

Action-packed, goofy-fun Star Trek is back. In the latest big trailer for the upcoming series Strange New Worlds (May 5, Paramount+) Captain Pike, Spock, and the crew are running around boldly having fun. As with the teaser trailer, this might remind you of your parents’ Star Trek, and that seems like the point. Strange New Worlds doesn’t look like an underfunded 1960s sci-fi show, but the zeal and hyperbole of the classic show is on full display.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Best Anya Faces in Spy x Family (So Far!)

Despite only being a few weeks old, it feels like Spring 2022 anime’s best girl has already been decided. Anya Forger has won over everyone’s hearts with her adorable innocence and boundless, childish fun. The fact that she’s a telepath is just a bonus for the comedy anime! We’re such big fans that we’ve decided to catalogue the best Anya faces in Spy x Family that show just why she’s such a fantastically fun character.
COMICS
The Daily Reporter

Different Drum Humor: Arriving places too early can be a bad habit

I just finished reading yet another online article on the merits of being early. This one was a confession-style blog post. The blogger began by saying she’s spent half of her life waiting for people, events and movies to start due to her chronic earliness. Yet, she couldn’t understand why other people were always less early or worse yet – LATE. She stated she can no sooner be late than become a gorilla.  Her early arrival obsession...
ENTERTAINMENT
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #2

Cassie Sandsmark has discovered the culprit and is shocked to learn it is one of their own. Justice must be served, but as tradition dictates, nothing can interrupt the trial once under way. Now it’s up to the Esquecida and their headstrong leader, Yara Flor, to take a stand for what is right. The future of the Amazons depends on it!
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch: A pirate queen awakens alien sea devils in Doctor Who special

In "Legend of the Sea Devils," the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan travel to 19th century China where a small coastal village is under threat — from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force. Chances are that the aliens in question are the titular Sea Devils with whom the Doctor first tangled back in the early '70s when Jon Pertwee was playing the TARDIS-inhabiting time traveler. Half a century on, this is the penultimate special to star Jodie Whittaker before she relinquishes the role. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself," the actress told EW last year about her decision to depart from the show. "It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right."
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Tokyo Vice’ Episode 5 Recap: Body Count

“Everybody Pays”? That’s one way of putting it. “Everybody Dies” might be a more accurate title for this episode of Tokyo Vice, one in which the show’s body count increases substantially—including two semi-major players in the illicit game reporter Jake Adelstein finds himself swept up in.
TV SERIES
NBC News

NBC News

341K+
Followers
43K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy