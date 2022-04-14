ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Penn Law prof says Black and Asian people resent Western achievement

By Sakshi Venkatraman
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax — known for her history of racist remarks — said Black and Asian people are resentful toward “Western peoples’ outsized achievements” on a recent segment of Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show. Referring to Indian Americans, Wax...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 400

James Riley
3d ago

Well, you don't say? Uh....do you know every white person personally and do we all think the same way? Maybe you just don't like white people. Perhaps that's your biggest problem. There's another name for that you know.

Reply(1)
62
Swede Switzer
2d ago

Asian Americans are the most successful U.S. demographic — more highly educated, for example, and with higher median incomes than any other racial group. More significant, Asian Americans are 12% of the professional workforce while making up only 5.6% of the U.S. population.

Reply(25)
48
Gwendolyn Armour
3d ago

She look like she resent life. These scholar or so call educator. Most of the time they never been exposed, only to books. You sound like antique!

Reply(15)
50
Related
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Wax
Person
Tucker Carlson
LiveScience

What's the difference between race and ethnicity?

Race and ethnicity are terms that are sometimes used sloppily, almost interchangeably. But race and ethnicity are not the same thing. Both terms are used to describe human identity, but in different – if related – ways. Identity might bring to mind questions of skin color, nationality, language, religion, cultural traditions or family ancestry. Both race and ethnicity encompass many of these descriptors. "'Race' and 'ethnicity' have been and continue to be used as ways to describe human diversity," said Nina Jablonski, an anthropologist and paleobiologist at The Pennsylvania State University, who is known for her research into the evolution of human skin color. "Race is understood by most people as a mixture of physical, behavioral and cultural attributes. Ethnicity recognizes differences between people mostly on the basis of language and shared culture."
SOCIETY
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Asian People#South Asian#Asians#Racial Injustice#Racism#Western#Fox Nation#Indian Americans#Columbia Law School
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HipHopWired

Chris Wallace Doesn’t Think Young Civil Rights Era White People Were Racist, Nikole Hannah-Jones Sets Him Straight

Booooy, CNN+ host Chris Wallace should’ve just stayed his a** at Fox News because he just doesn’t fit the brand when it comes to non-conservative platforms where “not all white people” arguments just don’t fly. Recently, Wallace sat down with historian and creator of The 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones and really tried to whitesplain to […]
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
NBC News

NBC News

341K+
Followers
43K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy