BLM announces first wild horse adoption event of 2022 set for April 30

ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management's Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will kick off BLM Wyoming’s 2022 adoption schedule with an event April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BLM will offer approximately 50 wild horses for this adoption, including weanlings/yearlings. The weanlings/yearlings were gathered in 2021 from the Divide Basin, Salt Wells, Adobe Town, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas. There will also be approximately eight 4- to 8-year-old mares from Antelope Hills and Lost Creek herd management areas that were gathered in 2020.

The offered horses will be available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis. Any person wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, be able to conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.

“Wyoming wild horses make great companions and trail animals,” Supervisory Wild Horse Specialist Jake Benson said in a news release. “We want to see them all adopted into good homes.”

To reach the holding facility from I-80, take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north one mile, then turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half-mile.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program, or the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility, visit www.blm.gov/WHB .

