WASHINGTON (TND) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again as the BA.2 omicron variant spreads worldwide, becoming the dominant strain in the United States. “COVID continues to tell us that it's not done with us yet," said Dr. Jen Caudle to The National Desk’s Eugene Ramirez. “Cases are increasing in number of places and that's not what we want to see, however, a metric that we are watching very closely, and perhaps maybe even more importantly, is if this will bear weight on the health care system, meaning will we also see an increase in hospitalizations, deaths, etc.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO