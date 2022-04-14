RTC special routes for locals to and from NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the NFL Draft and Fan Experience just two weeks away, now is the time for locals to plan how to get themselves and their families to and from the Strip where they can enjoy the activities. The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is planning on running three days of special routes from all over the valley.
The NFL Draft is happening on the Strip at the Bellagio Fountains and inside the NFL Experience test behind The LINQ on Thursday, Apr. 28 through Apr. 30.
The RTC will be running its Game Day Express routes, but this time to near the entrance of the NFL Experience entrance. Round trips will cost riders $4 a person in advance.
All routes will drop off and pick up off of W. Flamingo Rd., just west of Paradise (in front of Starbucks in the Hughes Center). From there, it’s approximately a ½ mile walk to the entrance of the Draft Experience.
Routes will be running every 30 minutes to and from six spots around the valley (Images provided by RTC):
Route 605 Summerlin
Starting point:
Red Rock Casino Resort
Route 606 Green Valley
Starting point:
Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa
Route 607 Centennial Hills
Starting point:
Santa Fe Station Casino
Route 609 East Side
Starting point:
Boulder Station Hotel & Casino
Route 612 West Henderson
Starting point:
M Resort Spa Casino
Deuce Loop Detour
Starting point:
Cashman Field
*To serve Southern Nevadans in the Downtown and North Las Vegas area, The Deuce Loop Detour will pick up attendees at Cashman Field, the Mob Museum, and the Bonneville Transit Center, and will then drop off attendees at the NFL Draft Experience.
It is also important to remember that tight security screening will be happening in and around The LINQ. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the NFL Draft Experience of the NFL Draft Theater area.
- Bags smaller than 16x14x12 are permitted and are subject to x-ray screening
- Small purses/clutch bags will be carried through screening
- Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items
- Large bags can be secured at provided lockers
- No backpacks or luggage of any size will be permitted
