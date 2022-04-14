ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

RTC special routes for locals to and from NFL Draft

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yxzm0_0f9kW8pP00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the NFL Draft and Fan Experience just two weeks away, now is the time for locals to plan how to get themselves and their families to and from the Strip where they can enjoy the activities. The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is planning on running three days of special routes from all over the valley.

The NFL Draft is happening on the Strip at the Bellagio Fountains and inside the NFL Experience test behind The LINQ on Thursday, Apr. 28 through Apr. 30.

The RTC will be running its Game Day Express routes, but this time to near the entrance of the NFL Experience entrance. Round trips will cost riders $4 a person in advance.

All routes will drop off and pick up off of W. Flamingo Rd., just west of Paradise (in front of Starbucks in the Hughes Center). From there, it’s approximately a ½ mile walk to the entrance of the Draft Experience.

Routes will be running every 30 minutes to and from six spots around the valley (Images provided by RTC):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbafW_0f9kW8pP00

Route 605 Summerlin

Starting point:
Red Rock Casino Resort

Route 606 Green Valley

Starting point:
Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa

Route 607 Centennial Hills

Starting point:
Santa Fe Station Casino

Route 609 East Side

Starting point:
Boulder Station Hotel & Casino

Route 612 West Henderson

Starting point:
M Resort Spa Casino

Deuce Loop Detour

Starting point:
Cashman Field

*To serve Southern Nevadans in the Downtown and North Las Vegas area, The Deuce Loop Detour will pick up attendees at Cashman Field, the Mob Museum, and the Bonneville Transit Center, and will then drop off attendees at the NFL Draft Experience.

It is also important to remember that tight security screening will be happening in and around The LINQ. All items carried by fans will be carefully inspected and potentially not permitted into the NFL Draft Experience of the NFL Draft Theater area.

  • Bags smaller than 16x14x12 are permitted and are subject to x-ray screening
  • Small purses/clutch bags will be carried through screening
  • Size exceptions will be made for medically necessary items
  • Large bags can be secured at provided lockers
  • No backpacks or luggage of any size will be permitted

The RTC also points out that face masks are still required on all of its buses around the valley, including the Game Day Express routes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

#Rtc#Nfl Draft#Inside The Nfl#Game Day#American Football#Nfl#The Nfl Draft#Summerlin Starting#Southern Nevadans
