ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

What you need to know if you have a gun in your home

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcY6p_0f9kVudT00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many families have a gun in their home as a means for sports and protection, but experts told 8 News Now that it’s just as important to protect the ones you love with education on gun safety.

For retired Henderson police officer David Kohlmeier, he said it takes more than just hiding your guns to keep kids safe — it takes plenty of education.

He recommended keeping firearms out of sight and locked away, which includes hiding bullets in a separate location.

As the father of three young kids, he said it’s important to teach your kids what to do if they find a gun and the consequences of what could happen if they pick it up.

10-year-old boy shot to death in Henderson; 14-year-old brother in custody

“If you see a firearm, don’t touch it, tell a parent or even notify the police. Call 911, the emergency number or call 311, the non-emergency,” he said. “Maybe going onto Google and showing firearms and looking up different stories and using it as a reference point to show that children have died.”

Kohlmeier said it’s also best to have these conversations with others if your child is visiting a friend’s home — ask the adults whether they have guns, and if they do, whether these are securely and safely stored.

Make sure you know your child’s friend and the friend’s parents before your child goes to their home, and always make sure a trusted adult will be at the house while your child is visiting, he suggested.

He said to be sure to go over and think about all aspects when buying a gun for your household, or, if you already have a gun, consider buying gun locks online or at a gun shop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

LIBERTARIAN CONSTITUTIONALISTS
2d ago

What parents need to do is TEACH THEIR CHILDREN about gun safety, all of such can be avoided by doing so! Need to start teaching gun safety in schools! Stop brainwashing children into thinking guns are the problem and is MENTALLY UNSTABLE PEOPLE/CRIMINALS who are the problem!

Reply
5
Hate them Libtards
1d ago

When I was growing up we had gun safety classes in school. We didn't have these problems then. See the destruction liberal Nazis bring to communities

Reply(1)
3
Related
CBS News

What is a ghost gun?

The Biden administration unveiled new regulations for "ghost guns" Monday in a move that advocates say will help reduce gun violence. The new rules will help law enforcement track and trace these firearms, which authorities say are increasingly involved in crimes. What is a ghost gun?. Ghost guns are unregistered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
8 News Now

8 News Now

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy