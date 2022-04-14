ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer seeks approval for children’s booster dose

By Caroline Morse
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pfizer announced Thursday their booster dose clinical trial for children 5-to-11 years old was a success. The company is reporting the booster dose raised the children’s antibody immunity significantly.

“If a new vaccine came available for children or adults, we would also recommend that those individuals get their dose based on CDC’s recommendations,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information manager for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County

Miami Valley health leaders say if the FDA approves Pfizer’s booster dose for children 5-to-11 years old and the CDC recommends it, they are hopeful Ohio’s youngest age groups will get their dose. Premier Health believes with all 88 of Ohio’s counties in low or medium incidence levels, the best game plan is to stay ahead.

“The worst thing we can do right now is stop development and stop progress for any of the strategies aimed at preventing diseases which is what these vaccines really do – help prevent disease which is the best way to manage any illness,” said Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital Dr. Roberto Colon.

Ohio achieves major milestone; 86 counties are low incidence areas

Dr. Colon said booster doses have proven to be an essential tool against the pandemic.

“A booster dose’s protection does decline over time so the need for these COVID boosters to be maintained is very important right now,” said Dr. Colon. “We don’t know how long we’re going to need to do that though and at what interval.”

The CDC reports that two doses for children protected them significantly against severe outcomes of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. At this time, there isn’t a recommendation for 5-to-11 year olds to obtain a booster dose. Health Commissioner of Clark County Combined Health District Charles Patterson said he is waiting for Pfizer’s clinical test on children’s booster dose results to be published, but is cautious when it comes to Ohio’s young children.

“For that 5-to-11 group we have to be extra careful with our kids, that’s why you’re not seeing a lot of things happening less than 5 years of age right now,” said Patterson. “We have to be extra careful and even the minor infections that omicron tends to give to our kids, it may not benefit that risk analysis right now.”

According to the CDC, less than 30% of children ages 5-to-11 are fully vaccinated. Pfizer said it plans to submit its data to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days for emergency use authorization. Currently, Pfizer boosters are available only to people ages 12 and up.

