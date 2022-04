MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a low-end threat for severe thunderstorms late tonight into early Saturday morning across the Mid-South. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the Mid-South under a Level 1 threat for storms. This means scattered severe thunderstorms are possible but typically are short-lived and not widespread. Intense severe thunderstorms are possible under this category but are isolated in nature.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO