ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Courts struggling to get needs met for foster children, teens without placement

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Since Dec. 2021, three civil court judges have been tackling the docket for children without placement or CWOP. Last month, a teen in foster care who had been placed at a hotel was shot. It was an incident that did not sit well with the...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 4

Related
Midland Daily News

Wanted: Foster homes for teens in Huron County

Stephanie is a foster mother. She recently has been spending her time traveling around Mid-Michigan to speak with people about the rewarding nature of serving as a foster parent. She tells them of the great need that exists in our state, particularly for teens, and works to dispel myths surrounding foster care.
HURON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Alvarado, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Child Protective Services
KSAT 12

Probation, no jail time for ex-East Central ISD booster club treasurer in fraud cases

SAN ANTONIO – A former East Central Independent School District booster club treasurer avoided prison this month after making restitution, Bexar County court records show. Ashlee Ring faced up to 10 years in prison after she was indicted in separate cases that accused her of taking funds from her former employer and then from ECISD’s Future Farmers of America booster club.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Crosscut

A foster system paradox: Parents billed for care of their children

In the vast majority of cases where children are removed from their homes and taken into foster care, family poverty is a big factor. It could be a refrigerator without food or an apartment without electricity. Yet for nearly four decades, parents struggling with this level of need have been billed for their children’s care and obligated to pay the state — even when they have no income.
SEATTLE, WA
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
WFMJ.com

Trumbull Children's Services hosts foster caregiver meet-and-greet event

Trumbull County Children's Services is seeking foster parents for children in need. That's why they hosted a foster caregiver meet-and-greet event in Warren Wednesday night. People interested in becoming a foster parent had the opportunity to talk with current foster parents and mentors. Trumbull County Children's Services Board Supervisor, DeeDee...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Fox5 KVVU

Struggling families in need of food

Over cancelled residency at KAOS nightclub inside Palms Casino Resort. The nominee could become the first African-American woman of the Supreme Court. The driver responsible for taking 9 lives including his own in a crash in North Las Vegas had multiple drug in his system according to toxicology reports.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Arizona in ‘crucial’ need for more foster families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are more than 14,000 children in foster care across Arizona right now. The Arizona Department of Child Safety says there are only 4,500 licensed foster families. Shawn Whitaker with the Arizona Children’s Association says, like many other industries, the pandemic has created a shortage...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy