James Gunn clarified a statement about his future with Marvel and DC. Online, fans have been wondering what will be next for the Guardians of the Galaxy director after Vol. 3 hits theaters. On the DC side of things, Peacemaker got greenlit for a second season. But, no one knows if he's got another movie in the works with Warner Bros. Discovery. He took to Twitter to clear the air. The beloved filmmaker obviously has something in the works somewhere, but the public will know about that when it's ready. He's not shutting the door on either Marvel or DC. Nothing has been cast in stone, so people can relax a bit. However, don't get too relaxed, that Guardians of the Galaxy movie is going to emotionally wreck everyone who cares about those characters. Check out what he tweeted down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO