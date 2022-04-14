ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.

After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for the locker room and was heckled by a male fan in the tunnel. He then heaved his mouthpiece in that direction, hitting a young female.

Bridges apologized after the game for the incident and again Thursday following his exit interview in Charlotte.

“I lost my cool last night with a lot of stuff that went on,” Bridges said. “I normally don’t act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and for the organization.”

Bridges said he was ready to take “full responsibility” for any punishment the league handed down.

“I deserve it,” Bridges said. “You are never supposed to go out like that, especially because the fans come to the game to watch you play. For their safety to be in danger at that time, that is wrong on my part. I take full responsibility.”

Bridges said he has reached out to the female fan on Instagram to apologize, but has not heard back. The Hornets public relations department said it is trying to get Bridges in touch with the fan.

