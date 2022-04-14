Hayward PD sergeant’s killer sentenced to 50 years to life in prison
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Hayward Police Department Sgt. Scott Lunger was killed in a shooting back in July of 2015. Almost seven years later, his killer was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the department announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter .
In a series of tweets, Hayward police gave thanks to the agencies that led to the sentencing of Oakland resident Mark Anthony Estrada, which include the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Estrada was 21 years old when he was identified as the homicide suspect back in 2015.
“We will never forget Scott, his dedicated service, his love for the members of this organization, and the passionate, professional manner in which he approached police work,” Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin said on Twitter . “It is my sincere hope that today’s sentencing will serve as another step in the healing process and a moment of closure for Scott’s family, the members of this organization, and this community.”
Lunger was 48 years old when he was killed in an overnight shooting on the corner of Myrtle and Lion Streets, KRON4 reported back in 2015 . He was a then-newly appointed sergeant who left behind two daughters.
Police said Lunger, a 15-year veteran of the Hayward Police Department, was killed during a routine traffic stop, KRON4 reported . The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. on July 22, 2015.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
