“My constituents are suffering,” State Rep. seeks answers for OKC apartment residents

 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – After weeks without hot water and enduring horrific plumbing and sewage problems, tenants at the Creekside Apartments in Oklahoma City are fed up.

“We have no hot water, and we have a lot of leakage,” said Michael Milligan, a tenant. “We got two holes above the tub that leak from upstairs… Sometimes when they flush, some of their nasty stuff from upstairs falls on top of us.”

Another tenant, Dawn Akey said she hasn’t had hot water for over a month.

Milligan told KFOR he, along with several other tenants, have reached out to management countless times.

“They don’t seem to care,” said Milligan.

The Creekside Apartments are owned by a company based in California called Capitol Homes Investments LLC.

The conditions at the complex caught the eye of State Representative Mickey Dollens, D-OKC.

“I was appalled by the living conditions,” said Rep. Dollens. “While this is affordable housing, it’s not adequate housing… My constituents are suffering.”

According to the representative, the conditions violate the Oklahoma Landlord and Tenant Act , which says landlords shall, “maintain in good and safe working order and condition all electrical, plumbing, sanitary, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and other facilities and appliances.”

The reason for no hot water doesn’t appear to be that the tenants aren’t paying their rent or utilities.

Akey said that both rent and utilities are combined in their monthly fees. According to the documentation she showed KFOR, she has paid for through June 2022 with the help of Community Cares Partners (CCP).

The answer for what exactly the problem is, is hard to come by.

KFOR called Capitol Homes Investments LLC and was told a manager would reach out, but never heard back.

The management office at Creekside Apartments was open, but no one was inside. The complex’s security guard told us he’d have the manager who is occasionally on site call, but they never did.

The guard said “he couldn’t” give us the manager’s phone number.

Although we didn’t get answers on Thursday, Rep. Dollens said the fight is not over.

“As a result of being able to use my platform to get their voices out, we have legal representation now addressing this issue, and hopefully it’s fixed sooner than later,” said Dollens. “I’m just really invested in getting this right.”

