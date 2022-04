Germantown Quakers to pay $500k in reparations to Black neighbors. Green Street Friends, a Germantown Quaker group, is attempting to pay $500,000 in reparations to their Black neighbors in the form of funding for real estate and legal services. The first in this monthly series of services is set to begin this weekend. This initiative is part of a long history of Quakers defending the rights of African Americans, the first anti-slavery petition in the U.S. was started by the Quakers in 1688.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO