NEW LONDON — Police charged a Norwich man this week with firing a weapon and causing property damage in the city last summer, according to the New London Police Department. The incident was reported on July 30. New London Police received a call for multiple gunshots fired at the intersection of Blackhall and Prest streets. Though no one was injured, investigators determined that the shooting did cause property damage, according to Capt. Matthew Galante.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO