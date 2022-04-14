ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater police investigate shooting that left one man dead

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Darrin Joseph Bacchus (Stillwater Police Department)

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE 4/15/2022 5:30 a.m.: Stillwater police identified 25-year-old Landon Ray Aufleger as the man shot and killed Thursday after a fight at Stillwater barbershop.

Aufleger was found in his vehicle at 12th and Lewis. Officers and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Aufleger was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 25-year-old Darrin Joseph Bacchus of Stillwater outside of the barbershop.

Bacchus was transported to the Stillwater Police Department Jail.

The Stillwater Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating, and asks anyone with additional information to contact them at 405-372-4171.

Stillwater police are investigating after one person was found dead at the scene of a shooting on S Main Street in Stillwater, Okla. Thursday.

According to police, a physical fight took place inside Headliners Barbershop on S Main and 12th. The fight continued to the parking lot, and the victim left the parking lot, driving east on 12th Street.

Police said gunshots were fired at the victim’s car and the car struck a parked vehicle on the southside of the roadway. The car came to a stop at 12th and Lewis, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The family has been notified, and the victim’s name will be released soon, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Stillwater Police Department.

