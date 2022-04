One of the most highly anticipated art openings of the year is finally here, and to celebrate, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is throwing a free festival for all. The acclaimed Obama Portraits Tour opens at the MFAH on Sunday, April 3, and all are invited to an all-day bash. In honor of the inaugural day, the MFAH has made general admission to the museum and exhibit free on Sunday.

