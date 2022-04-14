Is Austin doing enough to address the homeless crisis?

In 2018, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that “homeless persons cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives.” Did the court really intend this ruling to be interpreted to mean that homeless people could establish a residence on public property with no permit, in violation of all building codes, housing-quality standards, habitability standards and littering and vagrancy laws? The ruling has unintentionally made a bad situation worse and created a humanitarian and public health and safety crisis.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 25 DAYS AGO