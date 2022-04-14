ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Is Austin doing enough to address the homeless crisis?

fox7austin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a camping-ban law and camping ordinance, encampments keep popping...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 6

Related
WGME

Advocates press Maine lawmakers to address housing crisis

PORTLAND (WGME) – Time is running out for state lawmakers to tackle the housing crisis this session, and advocates are calling on the legislature to pass key bills. They gathered outside the State House in Augusta Tuesday afternoon, urging lawmakers to take quick action on six proposals to create affordable housing for Mainers.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Court ruling worsens homeless crisis

In 2018, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that “homeless persons cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives.” Did the court really intend this ruling to be interpreted to mean that homeless people could establish a residence on public property with no permit, in violation of all building codes, housing-quality standards, habitability standards and littering and vagrancy laws? The ruling has unintentionally made a bad situation worse and created a humanitarian and public health and safety crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
WECT

County Commissioners consider ways to address homelessness

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Columbus County is $4.13. As the city of Whiteville works to budget for the coming months, these high gas prices are cause for concern. Skywatch Bird Rescue releases pelicans back into the wild. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WHIZ

Local Leaders Gather to Provide Updates on the City Homeless Crisis

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Local organizations and leaders gathered for a third meeting today that discussed possible solutions for the homelessness within the community. John Benson, City of Zanesville Code Enforcement Administrator and Building Inspector, said he’s witnessed a total of nine people have been found living in tents and some are on drugs, mentally challenged or unfit.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dickey
KVUE

Austin City Council approves adding 80 positions at airport to address growth

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is adding 80 new full-time positions after the Austin City Council approved an amendment to the annual budget Thursday. The new positions were added due to the "rapid and unprecedented increase" in travelers and aircraft traffic at the airport. The airport operating fund...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy