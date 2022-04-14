ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Shooting leaves female officer badly injured, according to Phoenix Police officials

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting, according to police, happened near 27th Avenue...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Man has critical injuries after girlfriend allegedly shoots him in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has life-threatening injuries after his girlfriend allegedly shot him in Glendale Monday morning near 48th and Glendale avenues. Glendale police say a woman called police to report that her boyfriend made threats and said he was going to come over and kill her. He attempted to force his way into her home when she allegedly shot him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girlfriend was taken into custody. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pedestrian killed on I-17 near Sunset Point jumped off moving bus

Sgt. Preston Brogdon was responding to a call of shots fired back in February when a man attacked him and another officer, then started shooting them. Sky Harbor Airport is experiencing serious staffing shortages, and they're impacting restaurants and more at the airport. Police arrest notorious graffiti offender Toby Manuelito.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Phoenix Police#Fox 10
AZFamily

Report: At least 50 gig drivers killed on the job, including one Arizona woman

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in January 2019, Kristina Howato was pregnant with her third child and driving for Lyft to make some extra cash. “We were hoping she was going to have the baby that day,” said her sister Lejeune Howato. Instead, that day ended in tragedy. Kristina Howato picked up a passenger, Fabian Durazo, who police say repeatedly stabbed her with a knife in Tempe. She and her unborn baby died at the hospital. Her two young sons were left without a mom.
TEMPE, AZ
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Scottsdale police investigating after Lyft Driver becomes unknowing drug mule

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Valley rideshare driver said she was helping out a customer by delivering a wallet. Only it wasn’t a wallet, it was drugs. Scottsdale Police confirm they’re investigating. The driver, Amanda Stroud, said she’s been a Lyft driver for two years. She’s helped customers out in the past, delivering purses and luggage, but this time it was different.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Manhunt for shooting suspect continues

“That’s what I love to do is go out there, run it, finish it,” Rojas said. Families looking for answers after 2 men found shot to death. Two young men were found shot to death in an empty parking lot just off of I-17. Their families are seeking closure, after a month with very little information.
PEORIA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities trying to identify suspects in Tucson robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help in identifying two men who allegedly robbed a Home Depot in the city last month. Officers said the robbery took place on March 30 at the Home Depot at 7667 East Broadway. Anyone who recognizes the men is...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy