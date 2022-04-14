ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson

By By Neil Johnson
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UL8Y_0f9kNPBO00

JANESVILLE

If an 11-year-old from Janesville enters a plea in an arson case tied to the Janesville Kohl’s department store catching fire earlier this month, it might have to wait until after a court-ordered competency evaluation.

On Tuesday, Rock County Circuit Court Commissioner Stephen D. Meyer granted a hearing in front of a judge next week at the request of the juvenile’s appointed attorney in the case.

Rock County assistant public defender Michelle Brandemuehl told Meyer on a Zoom call during a hearing Thursday that she has asked for a plea hearing for the juvenile in front of Judge Michael Haakenson.

But Brandemuehl said she intends first to ask the judge for a competency evaluation for the 11-year-old.

In a brief hearing, Brandemuehl said that aside from being an adolescent accused in a high-profile arson case, the juvenile “has some trouble in school with reading and with understanding different words.”

Brandemuehl asked for a hearing next week to make a request for a court-ordered evaluation to “rate the juvenile’s competency.”

Typically, such evaluations involve a licensed clinician or doctor giving the court an assessment of whether a person is competent or mentally fit to face legal proceedings, including a plea hearing or jury trial.

Commissioner Meyer allowed the case to migrate to a hearing next week, though Assistant District Attorney Dan Niedfeldt said he wanted to see more information from Brandemuehl on why she is asking for a court-ordered competency evaluation.

“Just saying he’s struggling in school … I need a little more information,” Niedfeldt said.

The juvenile is not expected to appear at the hearing next week, in part because Brandemuehl requested the youth be allowed to attend school.

Brandemuehl on Thursday did not immediately respond to a Gazette reporter’s inquiry on the case.

The 11-year-old is among three Janesville youths, including a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were arrested on suspicion of arson and reckless endangering safety April 1 after police say the youths were identified by store surveillance after a fire police think was set on purpose in the bedding department at the store at Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave.

Juvenile prosecutors in the Rock County District Attorney’s office have not publicly commented on details of the case, and Niedfeldt on Thursday did not immediately respond to a Gazette reporter’s inquiry on the status of the other juveniles arrested in the case.

The fire has left the Kohl’s store for two weeks as the retailer grapples with cleanup, repairs and clearing out thousands of articles of clothing and other inventory that police and fire officials said were destroyed by smoke and water after the fire set off some of the store’s ceiling sprinklers.

Earlier this week, a Gazette reporter observed that much of the inventory inside the Kohl’s had been boxed up and cleared out. Kohl’s corporate officials have not publicly commented on the situation at the store.

Julie Cubbage, the manager at Uptown Janesville, the shopping mall attached to the Kohl’s store, said last week that she believes Kohl’s could remain closed for weeks. She said like other retailers, Kohl’s is navigating an existing supply chain crisis, a factor that complicates the retailer’s need to restock an entire department store.

Comments / 5

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ UPDATE: Rockford police say an 18-year-old man has passed away from injuries following a shooting Thursday night on the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue. Officers say the man was taken to a local hospital after finding him at the scene with life-threatening wounds. This is a developing story. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Department Store#The Janesville Kohl#Rock County Circuit Court
WSAW

Antigo Police looking for 2 girls last seen on Tuesday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two teenage girls. Makaila Lenzner is 13-years-old and may be traveling with her cousin, McKenzie Bostwick. Antigo Police says the girls were last seen on April 12. It is believed the two may be in Rockford, Illinois.
ANTIGO, WI
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIFR

80-year-old Altoona, Wis. man found dead in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken gave details about the incident in a news conference 4 p.m. Friday. The victim has been identified as an 80-year-old man from Altoona, Wis. Police executed a search warrant of a home in Altoona in regards to the investigation, and as a result several suspects are in custody on unrelated charges, being questioned in the death at this time.
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Tomah man arrested for 6th OWI after exceeding 110mph during brief chase

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a brief high-speed chase in Monroe County Saturday night. 48-year-old Chad Weaver of Tomah is accused of fleeing police and driving while intoxicated after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he led them on a chase that lasted fewer than four minutes, according to a release.
TOMAH, WI
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menomonee Falls resident was killed in a crash in Waupaca County last week. The victim was identified as Lee Worby. The crash happened April 5 at about 1:33 a.m. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and County Highway A.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Armed robbery at Beloit Mexican restaurant

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Beloit restaurant at gunpoint. Police said the Taco Neno restaurant, located in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was robbed at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday. After demanding money from the register, the robbers left through the back door of the building and fled […]
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy