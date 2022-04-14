Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson

JANESVILLE

If an 11-year-old from Janesville enters a plea in an arson case tied to the Janesville Kohl’s department store catching fire earlier this month, it might have to wait until after a court-ordered competency evaluation.

On Tuesday, Rock County Circuit Court Commissioner Stephen D. Meyer granted a hearing in front of a judge next week at the request of the juvenile’s appointed attorney in the case.

Rock County assistant public defender Michelle Brandemuehl told Meyer on a Zoom call during a hearing Thursday that she has asked for a plea hearing for the juvenile in front of Judge Michael Haakenson.

But Brandemuehl said she intends first to ask the judge for a competency evaluation for the 11-year-old.

In a brief hearing, Brandemuehl said that aside from being an adolescent accused in a high-profile arson case, the juvenile “has some trouble in school with reading and with understanding different words.”

Brandemuehl asked for a hearing next week to make a request for a court-ordered evaluation to “rate the juvenile’s competency.”

Typically, such evaluations involve a licensed clinician or doctor giving the court an assessment of whether a person is competent or mentally fit to face legal proceedings, including a plea hearing or jury trial.

Commissioner Meyer allowed the case to migrate to a hearing next week, though Assistant District Attorney Dan Niedfeldt said he wanted to see more information from Brandemuehl on why she is asking for a court-ordered competency evaluation.

“Just saying he’s struggling in school … I need a little more information,” Niedfeldt said.

The juvenile is not expected to appear at the hearing next week, in part because Brandemuehl requested the youth be allowed to attend school.

Brandemuehl on Thursday did not immediately respond to a Gazette reporter’s inquiry on the case.

The 11-year-old is among three Janesville youths, including a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were arrested on suspicion of arson and reckless endangering safety April 1 after police say the youths were identified by store surveillance after a fire police think was set on purpose in the bedding department at the store at Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave.

Juvenile prosecutors in the Rock County District Attorney’s office have not publicly commented on details of the case, and Niedfeldt on Thursday did not immediately respond to a Gazette reporter’s inquiry on the status of the other juveniles arrested in the case.

The fire has left the Kohl’s store for two weeks as the retailer grapples with cleanup, repairs and clearing out thousands of articles of clothing and other inventory that police and fire officials said were destroyed by smoke and water after the fire set off some of the store’s ceiling sprinklers.

Earlier this week, a Gazette reporter observed that much of the inventory inside the Kohl’s had been boxed up and cleared out. Kohl’s corporate officials have not publicly commented on the situation at the store.

Julie Cubbage, the manager at Uptown Janesville, the shopping mall attached to the Kohl’s store, said last week that she believes Kohl’s could remain closed for weeks. She said like other retailers, Kohl’s is navigating an existing supply chain crisis, a factor that complicates the retailer’s need to restock an entire department store.