According to a prominent Rockstar Games insider, GTA 6's release date isn't as far away as everyone thinks. Many Grand Theft Auto fans are operating under the assumption that the next Grand Theft Auto game is still very far away, which is a reasonable expectation considering that the game has yet to even be revealed. With GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 -- the most recent games from Rockstar Games -- two years separated the reveal and release. There's no reason to expect this pattern to break, which would mean there's no reason to expect that GTA 6 is anything closer than two years away. Apparently, it is though, which is good news for Grand Theft Auto fans desperate to play the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO