ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Influential Delta business group calls for Medicaid expansion

By Will Stribling
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4613up_0f9kMcoa00
Registered nurse Lauren McCool prepares to see a patient at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean Springs, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

A major economic development organization that represents the 19 Mississippi Delta counties on Monday called for lawmakers to expand Medicaid.

The Delta Council, long a powerful lobby that has the ear of top Republican leaders, is among the state’s first major, non-health care related organizations to recommend Medicaid expansion. Major medical groups in the state like the Mississippi Hospital Association have supported expansion for years.

The resolution was passed unanimously by Delta Council’s health and education committee. There are around 150 council members on the committee, though not all of them were in attendance.

“While Medicaid expansion is not a complete panacea for individuals, the community’s economy, health care providers, and employers, it is a critical first step that will benefit all of them in the short and long term,” the resolution reads.

The resolution was presented to the committee after a special subcommittee studied different options for helping struggling health care facilities in the Delta.

“After we talked to the experts and people in the industry, it became obvious that the best way to do that is to expand Medicaid,” said Wade Litton, chairman of Delta Council’s Economic Development Committee and the leader of the subcommittee.

Mississippi is one of just 12 states not to expand Medicaid despite an increased federal matching rate under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that would provide the state with an extra $600 million per year.

Gov. Tate Reeves and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, two of Mississippi’s top elected officials, fiercely oppose Medicaid expansion. Reeves derisively calls it “Obamacare expansion” and has promised to never support it. Both Reeves and Gunn maintain that the state cannot afford it, despite years of legitimate research and economic studies that indicate otherwise.

At least eight expansion bills were filed during the 2022 legislative session, but none were debated or considered before dying in committee.

If state leaders were to expand Medicaid, at least 225,000 Mississippians would qualify for health care coverage.

The Delta Council resolution repeatedly refers to the findings of a report from State Economist Corey Miller that showed expanding Medicaid would pay for itself and offer a litany of economic benefits.

According to the report, Medicaid expansion would:

  • Reduce the uncompensated care costs incurred by hospitals statewide. While these costs hurt each hospital’s bottom line, they have devastated small, rural hospitals Mississippi, particularly in the Delta.
  • Create nearly 11,300 jobs a year between 2022 to 2027. Most of these jobs would be added in the health care and social assistance sector.
  • Increase the state’s gross domestic product by between $719 million and $783 million each year.
  • Increase the state’s population by about 3,300 to 11,500 new residents per year between 2022 and 2027. Mississippi was one of just three states in the U.S. to lose population between 2010 to 2020.

Expanding Medicaid would also help decrease the costs incurred by small businesses across the state in paying health insurance premiums for their employees, according to Litton. High amounts of uncompensated care contribute to hospitals raising the price of care, which then leads insurers to raise premiums.

Join our member community

Members who voluntarily pay to support nonprofit news keep our reporting free for all Mississippians.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW >>

The result is a negative feedback loop that ultimately harms those paying for insurance, Litton said.

Litton also said that Mississippi taxpayers are already helping pay for Medicaid expansion through their federal income taxes, but aren’t seeing any of the benefits from it.

Medicaid currently covers around 780,000 Mississippians. Those include the disabled, poor pregnant women, poor children and a segment of the elderly population. Medicaid expansion would provide coverage to those making up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or $17,774 annually for an individual.

Tom Gresham, a member of the health and education committee who has previously served as chairman and president of Delta Council, said the passing of the resolution supporting Medicaid expansion shows that the leadership of the business and agriculture communities in the Delta understand the health care needs in their communities.

“You have to have a healthy workforce and quality medical care for communities to thrive and to grow,” Gresham said.

More people left the Mississippi Delta between 2010 and 2020 than any other area of the state. Gresham said that the much-needed economic boon Medicaid expansion would provide the Delta would help encourage people to stay.

Getting people insured would also improve access to health screenings and preventative care, resulting in huge savings for individuals, health systems and taxpayers, Gresham said.

“If we keep somebody from having a stroke, think of the money we save versus if they have a stroke and they have to get on disability,” Gresham said. “That’s how we keep people in the workforce.”

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Take this quick survey to help us get to know you!

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Mississippi Today

Mississippi’s three Republican parties and how they influenced the income tax debate

Note: This analysis first published in Mississippi Today’s weekly legislative newsletter. Subscribe to our free newsletter for exclusive early access to weekly analyses. Upon learning news of a legislative income tax cut agreement — what will be the largest single tax cut in Mississippi history — Gov. Tate Reeves was left with nothing but the ability to post on social media.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Philip Gunn
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
East Oregonian

Oregon invests $15 million to prepare for fallout of Idaho anti-abortion legislation

With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Mississippi Delta#Affordable Care Act#Republican#Delta Council
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy