Princeton, NJ

Princeton over Lawrence - Baseball recap

By Matt Bove
 3 days ago
Jensen Bergman went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored for Princeton in its 8-7 win over Lawrence in Lawrence. Carl Birge, Connor McDowell and...

