Businesses want answers as streets remain flooded on Crichton Street hours after rain ends

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid start out there to our Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm to about 80 degrees this afternoon with isolated rain. Rain coverage is still going to be around 20-30% for today and tomorrow but keep the rain gear ready in case any showers find you. We still expect our biggest threat for rain and storms to come early Thursday morning. There will be a severe storm risk as this line pushes through with the main threat being gusty straight line winds. For now, the severe risk zone remains at a Level 2 out of 5. The storms will pass through quickly and will be gone before a lot of you have to leave the house Thursday morning, but we’ll be updating that timing in our upcoming forecasts. We could still see scattered showers possible on Friday through Easter weekend.

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO