Mobile, AL

Businesses want answers as streets remain flooded on Crichton Street hours after rain ends

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A business manager in Mobile wants answers after he arrived for work Thursday morning with the...

www.fox10tv.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Cedar Point pier reopens as a county park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County landmark, the Cedar Point pier, has been reopened for business and it was an immediate success. After a good fight, Dustin Brooks pulled up a large black drum at the pier. “We love to fish here,” Brooks said. “We show people who come...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Foley acreage sells for big buck

Investors paid $3 million cash for 38 acres at 20324 Miflin Road in Foley, and plan to build a multi-family development on the site, according to Realtors. Cody Maley of Scout South Properties represented the sellers and Meredith Harris of Re/Max of Orange Beach represented the buyers. The commercial land has 1.283 front feet on Baldwin County 20 and is located between Ala. 59 and Juniper Street.
FOLEY, AL
Terry Harper
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police say towing company is scamming residents

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police say a wrecker company is scamming residents in Baldwin County. Police say Earl’s Towing Service does not have a business license in Orange Beach and they have reportedly overcharged those using the services in the area. Orange Beach Police posted the warning on Facebook Thursday afternoon. The […]
KFYR-TV

Sandy streets in Minot left after snow melt

MINOT, N.D. – Snow is rapidly melting across the magic city, leaving piles of sand, dirt, and debris on roads. This winter, the City of Minot used more sand and salt this year to help clear the streets for drivers and give them more traction. Now that there is...
MINOT, ND
WJTV 12

Is Tornado Alley shifting to Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska have been the heart of Tornado Alley for decades. Tornado Alley is a section of the United States where tornadoes are most frequent. But is that section shifting to the Southeast? A newly published article on EarthSky.org shows that tornadoes have shifted eastward, away from Tornado Alley […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Fire destroys Al’s Tires in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A longstanding Prichard business went up in flames and burned to the ground overnight. Al’s Tires on St. Stephens Road was reduced to a pile of rubble on Thursday. FOX10 News asked Prichard city spokesperson TJ Pettway for details about the fire. He would only...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Convenience store fire on Florida St. in Mobile

UPDATE (4:28 p.m.): Currently, there are no injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, according to Mobile Fire-Rescue. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple units from Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a convenience store fire on Florida St. Friday afternoon. As pictured above, severe trucks responded to the scene. Firefighters could be seen working on the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Orange Beach police warn motorists about towing business

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department has taken to social media to warn motorists about an alleged scam. The OBPD warns against using a wrecker company by the name of of Earl’s Towing Service. On Facebook, the department says, “They claim to have a business...
WALA-TV FOX10

Massive boat launch now open in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new massive boat launch in Baldwin County is now open on the Intracoastal Waterway. The $17 million park near Orange Beach has six boat ramps capable of launching the largest trailered boat and the ability to park nearly 200 vehicles with trailers. The project was...
WALA-TV FOX10

50 fired Austal workers launch challenges to vaccine mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In October, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Austal USA took a hard line with employees at its shipyard on the Mobile River – get the shot or hit the road. Brian Dasinger, a Fairhope lawyer who represents 50 former workers in legal challenges, said...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Biggest storm threat comes early Thursday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid start out there to our Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm to about 80 degrees this afternoon with isolated rain. Rain coverage is still going to be around 20-30% for today and tomorrow but keep the rain gear ready in case any showers find you. We still expect our biggest threat for rain and storms to come early Thursday morning. There will be a severe storm risk as this line pushes through with the main threat being gusty straight line winds. For now, the severe risk zone remains at a Level 2 out of 5. The storms will pass through quickly and will be gone before a lot of you have to leave the house Thursday morning, but we’ll be updating that timing in our upcoming forecasts. We could still see scattered showers possible on Friday through Easter weekend.
MOBILE, AL

