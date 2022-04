We're talking Batman/Catwoman spoilers below! The latest issue of Batman/Catwoman from Tom King and Clay Mann has arrived from DC Comics and it brings with it some surprise plot developments and at least one potential demise. King and Mann's ambitious tale is told across three distinct timelines, intersecting in ways that overlap in a unique matter. In one timeline we have the past where the two DC icons first meet, the far future where an elderly Catwoman and her daughter with Batman are tangled in a new plot, and the present where Andrea Beaumont aka the Phantasm is slicing and dicing through Gotham City. This brings us to the potential death as it seems the lead villain of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm has died as soon as they've arrived.

