Power outage in Park City

 3 days ago
The power is out in Park City. According to Rocky Mountain Power, a vehicle accident shortly before 4pm in the Prospector Square area caused 765 customers to lose power....

ABC4

Utah’s least populated cities

(ABC4) – According to the 2020 census these were the least populated cities of Utah. How many of these have you been to? 10. Ophir, Utah Population: 65 Ophir was established around 1870 and was named after a town in the Bible. A mining town quickly popped up in the area. The silver eventually ran […]
UTAH STATE
Local man dies at Park City Mountain Resort

The Park City community lost a son, brother, friend and coach on Friday. Charlie Scott, also known as Chuck, died after what a Park City Mountain Resort spokesperson called a “serious incident” near the Temptation ski run. Temptation is a blue run that ends at the King Con lift. There was no mention of anyone else being involved. According to a statement from the resort, ski patrol responded to the scene, then a medical helicopter took Scott to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he was pronounced deceased.
PARK CITY, UT
History buffs want old mining site turned into tourism and events center

Two long-time Park City mining history buffs want the city to dedicate the city-owned Ontario #3 mine site and building on Marsac Avenue as a tourism and events center. A center isn’t a brand-new concept for the site: the mine building and shaft were open to visitors for about two and a half years, from 1995 to 1998. Park City Silver Mine Adventure gave visitors an authentic mine experience by lowering them into the shaft, which is now wholly blocked after decades of nonuse.
PARK CITY, UT
Park City, UT
Utah Industry
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Utah Business
Utah State
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Park City hires Matt Neely as Transportation Director

Matt Neely comes to Park City from the Washington State Department of Transportation, where he has worked since 2001. Neely has roots in Utah and earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Utah. Neely also holds a masters degree, also in civil engineering. Park City Mayor...
PARK CITY, UT
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
ABC4

Popular sandwich chain comes to another Utah city

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A popular sandwich chain shop is opening in another Utah city. Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s is opening its newest location in Pleasant View. The new shop is located at 1738 W 2700 N. The new location will also be hiring around 25-30 employees. “This will be our first store in […]
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah gas station offering gallons for less than $4

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A gas station in Ogden is doing their part to combat soaring gas prices.  The BJs located on 1453 Washington Blvd. is offering gas for as little as $3.99 per gallon.  When questioned as to how they are able to offer their product for such low prices amid a time of […]
OGDEN, UT
UDOT: Traffic delays on US 40 could last into Friday evening

The Utah Department of Transportation warns drivers should plan for delays on U.S. Highway 40 eastbound into afternoon and possibly evening commute hours. The Thursday and Friday afternoon closures will let crews pave the road median at the entrance to the Heber Valley. Summit County tells drivers traveling downhill past the Jordanelle Reservoir to expect moderate to heavy delays.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Hutch Post

Power outage in Hutchinson Sunday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — More than 3,500 Evergy customers were without power in Hutchinson Sunday afternoon. The power went out around 2 p.m. with the outage in mostly the northeast parts of the city. Power was out from roughly Main to Airport Road and from 11th to 30th Avenue. Areas...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

