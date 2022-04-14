ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes for Easter, Good Friday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Good Friday and the Easter holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, April 15....

