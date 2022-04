The Unalaska school board is considering switching up the district’s calendar and is looking for input from the community. At their meeting Wednesday, board members discussed three different options for future school year schedules, one of which was drafted by member Kerry Mahoney. It pushes the entire school year back and puts the first day of school on Sept. 5, about two to three weeks later than usual.

