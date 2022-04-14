The Elon Empire: Could Tesla CEO be distracted from crown jewel?

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
After 3 and a half years since Elon Musk and Tesla paid $40 million to settle Musk's "funding secured" tweet, the SEC will finally be dispersing the funds to Tesla investors. The move comes following a decision by Judge Alison Nathan of U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.
Over the past decade, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Peter Thiel have all poured money into life-prolonging and anti-aging research. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk isn't buying in. "I don't think we should try to have people live for a really long time," Musk recently told Insider. "It would...
Whether or not you succeed in your goals depends on your capacity to believe that you can do it. Even as the former CEO and co-founder of the billion-dollar restaurant company Yum Brands, I've had moments where I wondered: Do I have what it takes?. Luckily, there were several mental...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to pick up stock of Hershey for their portfolios. "Hershey's the most consistent growth stock in a group where safety's first, and you know what they say, safety never takes a vacation. I would buy some here, then wait to buy more if the stock gets hit the next time we have an inflation scare," the "Mad Money" host said.
Official measures of producer and consumer prices in China rose in March by more than analysts expected, according to data released Monday. "Rising food and energy price inflation limits the space for the PBoC to cut interest rates, despite the rapidly worsening economy," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a note.
In 1992, years before Amazon had the capacity to deliver parcels to every home in America, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's life looked a lot different. Scott had just graduated from Princeton University, and moved to New York City in the hopes of becoming a novelist. Like many recent college grads, she struggled to pay bills. She waitressed to make ends meet, and the demands of that job left her with little time to write.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to find stocks that can perform well in any market environment. "This is a hyper-confusing moment, but I want you to search for stocks that can work long-term regardless of whether we're in the best of times, the worst of times, or both," the "Mad Money" host said.
If you’ve been on Twitter in the last two days, chances are that you’ve seen a video online of The Richest Man Alive™, celebrating. After months of COVID delays and issues with construction permits due to environmental concerns, Elon Musk finally made it to Berlin this week to officially open Tesla’s new Gigafactory. ‘Giga’ is no exaggeration – the manufacturing hub is ready to deliver 500,000 Teslas into this world every year.
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares extended their longest winning streak since last November Tuesday as the carmaker delivered the first-ever Model Y sedan made in its Berlin factory. The ceremony, which included an appearance from Germany's Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, marked the beginning of deliveries from Tesla's key...
Elon Musk speaks at the opening of the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory. Thirty cars were delivered at the event. The opening was delayed for many months. The first phase of the factory will produce 500,000 to 700,000 cars per year. It should produce about 1000-2000 cars per week in Q2 (April-June)...
Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee. The Alleghany purchase is expected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory and Alleghany shareholder approvals. Berkshire's last major acquisition was the $32.1...
Global Strategy Group, a consultant with close ties to Democrats, says it regrets working on Amazon's anti-union efforts on New York's Staten Island. The Service Employees International Union is among the groups distancing itself from GSG after CNBC reported on its work with Amazon in late March. "We have resigned...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rocket Companies Inc: "It's such a good company, but when rates go up, it does poorly. And the Fed wants housing to slow. So therefore, their business is going to slow, too. Too soon to buy."
Recent years have seen companies like GE, Vestas and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announce plans to develop huge wind turbines. The sheer scale of these turbines may pose a number of mid-to-long term challenges for the sector. Huge turbines are being designed at a time when countries around the world...
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey criticized the company's board in a series of tweets on Sunday. The board is currently considering a $43 billion bid from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the company and take it private. Dorsey still sits on Twitter's board but has planned to leave once...
J.P. Morgan shares have been under pressure this year, along with many other big bank stocks, but it has faced particular scrutiny over its increased spending. Digital expansion overseas and other technology goals are costing billions, but JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon views these costs as critical at a time of increased business threats.
Comments / 0