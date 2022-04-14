C.A.S.T. for Kids event takes place this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:. Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Sale: The annual Big Sandy Highway 80 Days Spring Sale stretches 395 miles with vendors selling antiques, clothing, toys, books, furniture and much more. The sale is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The sale begins at 252 River Road in Big Sandy with signs directing shoppers to other vendors.

TYLER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO