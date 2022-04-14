ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis man convicted for Nov. 2019 shooting that killed 1 woman, wounded another

By Lucas Gonzalez
Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in a 2019 shooting that killed one woman and seriously injured another. A jury found Jermaine M. Lamar of Indianapolis guilty on all counts against him — including murder, attempted murder, and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction — after a two-day...

