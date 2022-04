Last week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians about scams ahead of the 2022 tax-filing deadline. The deadline to file 2021 taxes is April 18. According to the Internal Revenue Service, millions of Americans wait until the last two weeks before the deadline to prepare tax returns. Last-minute filers are at a heightened risk of scammers fraudulently filing for a return in their name. Other less-common tax schemes also seek to exploit federal filing requirements. To avoid unnecessary hardships, Moody offered tips to help taxpayers spot and avoid tax scams.

