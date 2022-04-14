First of its kind Veterans Expo hosted by FGCU brings in people from all over SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Thursday Florida Gulf Coast University held the first of its kind job fair for veterans.

The expo was made possible through a brand new partnership between the university and CareerSource SWFL.

The exhibition was not just focused on helping local veterans and student veterans find job opportunities, but also a chance for them to find resources in the community to help transition back into everyday life after giving so much for our country.

Payton Demay is a junior at FGCU, he’s also a veteran who struggled when he returned home to his wife. He said, “my wife was living down here in the area and I didn’t have any friends besides her friends and I didn’t have any support groups or anything.”

A feeling of isolation is something many veterans can relate to that also often holds them back.

Eric Nesbitt is the Rapid Response Team Leader for the Florida Department of Corrections. “Some veterans feel as though they don’t have anywhere to go so you’ve gotta give them a sense of purpose,” he said.

Srgt. Nesbitt left the military in 2019 and when he returned back to the U.S., he said he needed something to do but couldn’t figure it out until stumbling upon the department of corrections. Through that, he discovered so many more veterans in his field, even people that are from former units.

Veterans surrounded by veterans, a comradery when overseas that is now vital to the transition back to reality.

“I know what they’re thinking and they know what I’m thinking so if we’re going to do something I don’t have to say let me explain this to you,” said Srgt. Nesbitt.

FGCU created its first Student Veterans of America Chapter. Its mission is to help guide local vets to success.

“Having these resources available and projected out into the community is honestly a godsend and really creates an easy path for us to follow,” said Demay.

The university is doing its part through expos like this, the first of its kind, held Thursday on campus with a room filled with potential employers and resources.

“The resources that have been available so far have definitely helped me get the transition started and hopefully they make the rest of the process easier as well,” said Demay.