ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Cold weather spells dooms for garden plants

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASoY4_0f9kIiFm00

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The recent cold weather can have a negative impact on spring gardening. Many of the plants that are currently found in many home gardens will be better suited for the current weather than others.

Paradise Nursery and Pond owner Rik Damarjian says the recent cold front has slowed down the spring rush, but many are still getting their plants in the ground.

"Everyone is kind off to a little bit slow start I mean, the cold hardy things that you could have planted already are fine even after the other night but it just kind of delays things a little bit. But ultimately, the moisture in the long run is good," Damarjian said.

If you have already planted some of your plants and you're still worried about them, Damarjian has some advice on what to do.

"If you planted stuff that's not going to handle a frost, you need to cover them with protectors. And even then, the other night when it got down like ten, 12 degrees out here, even a plant protector might not save a tomato plant," he said.

Damarjian adds some plants that you'll want to grow this year will do well with the current weather.

"As far as vegetable garden, onions, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, garlic, lettuce, things like that, you can plant onion sets or bulbs. Carrots can go out now. All my perennials that we have in here are good. My pansies are good. And I have petunias that you can start putting out now if you want to start really early," he said.

Damarjian suggests waiting on some of those garden plants and planting them later.

"There are certain things you can plant now, And as the season progresses, there's more things that you can start to plant.," he said. "Obviously, things like peppers and tomatoes or squashes, all that stuff, end of May."

He says if you're still unsure of what plants that will get you started, Damrjian says many of the plants he hands on hands right now will help you succeed this early in the year.

"I don't bring anything in here unless you can go outside," he said. "So, I mean, that's just how I kind of kind of do things here."

The post Cold weather spells dooms for garden plants appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Native plants to add to your garden

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply says there are native plants that people can easily add to their gardens. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Some of the plants also have health benefits. BWS Community Relations Specialist...
HONOLULU, HI
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Rexburg, ID
Lifestyle
KYTV

Cold for now but warmer weather ahead

Family, friends, and law enforcement honored a Barry County deputy killed in the line of duty with a special memorial. BigFuture.org announced a $40,000 scholarship for 25 high school seniors. Shylne Funke learned of the surprise Thursday. Cold weather hanging tough. Updated: 3 hours ago. Sunshine finally returns Friday.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Hanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Plant a tree for Arbor Day

National Arbor Day is April 29, 2022. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the tree planter’s holiday. National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year based on best tree planting times in their area. California Arbor Day was March 7-14--a little late by the time you read this article, but it's not too late to plant a tree in honor of National Arbor Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Get in the garden for annual Spring Plant Sale

Community fun will be in full bloom this month with the Edible Schoolyard Kern County's annual Spring Plant Sale. Taking place April 2, this event offers a complete look at the teaching garden after last year's modified sale. "We're able to go back to a more open pre-COVID style," said...
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Vegetable Garden#Plant#Spells#Paradise Nursery
KIFI Local News 8

Blowing Snow to whip up the start of the work week

SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) - Scattered snow showers and very gusty winds will look to provide blowing snow conditions during most of the day Monday for the entire region. Rain showers might mix in with the snow showers for the valleys of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be The post Blowing Snow to whip up the start of the work week appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Learn before you burn

Controlled or prescribed burns are common during the spring months in Bonneville County as property owners take measures to improve the health of their fields; however, those fires can quickly become uncontrolled. The post Learn before you burn appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
KIFI Local News 8

Tuesday Morning School Closures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Salmon school district 291 is closed today (April 12th) due to extreme weather conditions. The Central Idaho Mountain area is under a winter storm warning until noon today. Residents in the Salmon area can expect anywhere between four to seven inches of snow today. The post Tuesday Morning School Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
Lootpress

Memorial Airport hosts first Easter egg hunt

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Folks from Beaver and surrounding areas made their way to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Saturday for the location’s very first Easter Egg hunt. The area’s open fields made for an ideal egg hunting experience for the numerous children who came by the...
BEAVER, WV
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy