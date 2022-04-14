ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

New program in High Point helps soldiers join workforce

By Tess Bargebuhr
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1110r2_0f9kIVjD00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A new partnership aims to attract more Fort Bragg service members to High Point for internships, apprenticeships and future employment opportunities.

HIGH POINT: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, Fort Bragg Transition Assistance Program officials and leaders with High Point Heroes recently sat down with four companies to explore opportunities for soldiers planning to transition to civilian life.

“They’re some of the most highly skilled, highly disciplined and trained workforce on the planet,” said Patrick Davis, executive director of High Point Heroes.

More than 7,000 soldiers leave Fort Bragg yearly. Brian Norris, senior director of strategic initiatives with Business High Point, said the goal is creating a pipeline to High Point’s workforce.

“We have a lot of great companies doing a lot of great work whether it be in manufacturing, logistics, aviation, automotive, I don’t know that you can find an area that has as much diversity,” he explained.

Norris said Fort Bragg officials met with Culp, MAC Panel, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Vann York.

The goal is to set soldiers up with apprenticeships or internships for up to four months with positions that match their skill sets before they officially leave the service.

“Their resume…doesn’t always equal what is available in the job market when they transition back into civilian life. It’s a whole different game,” Davis said.

According to Fort Bragg officials, about 90% of soldiers they place go to work for the companies they’re placed with.

“Who says that that military person that’s worked on nuclear armaments can’t be a tremendous asset when it comes to engineering or IT or whatever it may be. I think the skills are very transferrable,” Norris said.

Davis hopes to build momentum to include other bases in North Carolina.

“Statistics tell us that the transition process out of the military back into civilian life, up to 70% of them will tell you it’s one of the most difficult times and periods in their life,” he said.

Soldiers remain on active duty pay and benefits during their transition, so placement doesn’t cost companies a dime

There’s no set timeline for placements at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#High Point Heroes#Mac Panel
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jacquelyn Hutchens, of Fayetteville, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hutchens bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Short Stop on Olive Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

An Afghan boy saved lives helping American soldiers. It could have cost him his.

This commentary first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to their newsletter. Act in such a way that you treat humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of any other, never merely as a means to an end, but always at the same time as an end.
MILITARY
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police arrest suspect after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street. Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder. On Dec. 28, 2020, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

2 trapped in car among 4 injured in crash on I-85/40 in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was overturned in a two-car crash in Graham on Wednesday. Graham first responders, including Battalion 10 MVA Entrapment, came to the area of East Harden Street and the Exit 148 on-ramp of Interstate 85/40 and found the two vehicles. In the overturned car, two people were trapped inside it. […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy