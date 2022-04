News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Robert Lahita to talk about vaccines and the BA.2 variant. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday. If regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the youngest kids by summer. Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for children under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger-dose shots cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO