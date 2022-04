Inside your body on the surface of cell membranes, a metaphorical communication and traffic network is underway as hormones - or chemical messengers - bind to cell membrane receptors to fine-tune how the cell behaves. Once bound together, this hormone-receptor complex works to carry out a variety of functions by ferrying chemical signals from outside the cell and translating those signals into action inside the cell. The process of moving into the cell is called trafficking.

