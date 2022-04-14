Treat of the Day: It’s maroon-bonnet season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of our next surge of gulf moisture, a lot of us are looking back at this past week of stuffy, steamy weather and wondering, “What if?”. Well, it could always be worse! With the latest drought update, most of the Brazos Valley remains “Drought-free” but we’re getting an awful lot more color on the map these days, and may see that worsen into next week if some Easter weekend rain chances don’t pan out.

