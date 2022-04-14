Treat of the Day: It’s maroon-bonnet season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate teacher Lindy Danford passed away last week after a 14 month battle with cancer. While students, teachers and her family are heartbroken over her passing, Mrs. Danford leaves behind a legacy of infectious laughter, radiant smiles, compassion and understanding for her students. Danford...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tito is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week. He’s a Domestic Shorthair/Mix. This adorable kitty impressed everyone at KBTX with how calm he was while waiting for his segment. Tito loves to purr and get scratches. Watch the video to learn more. Fill...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School Orchestra is hosting its annual Soda and Solo Soiree Concert on Saturday, April 16 at 5 p.m. in the CSHS Auditorium. With the purchase of a $5 ticket, each audience member will receive a soda and ice cream float and...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of our next surge of gulf moisture, a lot of us are looking back at this past week of stuffy, steamy weather and wondering, “What if?”. Well, it could always be worse! With the latest drought update, most of the Brazos Valley remains “Drought-free” but we’re getting an awful lot more color on the map these days, and may see that worsen into next week if some Easter weekend rain chances don’t pan out.
Aggies Return to the Road for Trio of Games at No. 14 Tennessee. The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Girl Scouts are holding Howdy Day Camp from June 6th to 10th, and registration is now open. This 100% volunteer-run day camp experience is a week full of Girl Scout traditions, outdoor skill-building, and stem-based activities. Howdy Day Camp Assistant Director Jessica Stubblefield joined First News at Four to share more about what campers and volunteers can expect.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the potential for severe weather continues Tuesday evening across portions of Central Texas, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the northern and northeastern counties of the Brazos Valley. The watch is in place for the following counties:. Robertson, Leon until 11...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds attended the 2022 Taste of Aggieland Tuesday evening at the Brazos County Expo Center. The annual event is hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and is an opportunity for many restaurants from across the Brazos Valley to showcase their flavors of food, desserts, and drinks.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.– Texas A&M track & field All-American Charokee Young clocked a world-leading women’s 400m time at 49.87, while fellow All-American Kaylah Robinson broke the women’s 100m hurdles school record with a time of 12.71 (w/1.9), Saturday evening at the Tom Jones Memorial at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This morning at Brian Bachman Park, SignatureCare and Sotera Health hosted their first ever Easter egg hunt for seniors, 55 and up. With most holidays geared towards children, Donna Williams and Ashley Allen wanted to do something special this Easter for the “foundation of Aggieland.”
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday, April 16 the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Groovy Grapes Wine Walk in downtown Navasota. The event is from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Johnny McNally the Executive Director of the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce joined First News at...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station’s Parks and Recreations Department kicked off the Easter weekend early with their annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza. Children of all ages and their families made their way to the Lincoln Recreation Center Thursday evening for the free event. It featured Easter-themed...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoying the beautiful weather and dry air Thursday, Brazos Valley? Sure hope so! Changes quickly arrive by Good Friday and will stick with us into Easter Weekend. GOOD FRIDAY. After starting off the morning in the upper 50s (but likely warming into the low 60s by...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The building that was once an Albertson’s store on University Drive in College Station has been sold, according to Oldham Goodwin. The following news release was sent to KBTX about the transaction:. Oldham Goodwin is pleased to announce the sale of 601 University Drive....
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church hosted its annual Living Passion of Christ Friday. This was a drive-thru experience where attendees watched the Easter story from their cars. Actors depicted Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to His resurrection. Attendees had the option of listening to the depicted scriptures on their phones in English or Spanish.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hoppy Easter Weekend, Brazos Valley! After a downright muggy start to the weekend Saturday, another warm and humid afternoon is in the works Easter Sunday, but the day might be a touch cooler for some as a weak front tries to dip into parts of the area Saturday night.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feel that? That breeze blowing Monday will knock back the muggy, thick air that sat stagnant in the Brazos Valley over the Easter weekend. If a drier feel is what you enjoy, get it while you can. This fresh, spring weather is only here for a limited time.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The growing season starts in Texas well ahead of our friends in the Midwest, mostly because of the warmer weather. We’re in the in between phase right now, where some crops have already been planted, and others are waiting for the right time, namely the right weather, to get to planting.
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Has KBTX recently disappeared from your DirecTV lineup? You’re not the only one. DirecTV has pulled KBTX and other Bryan-College Station-based stations off its lineup in Grimes County, citing the fact that the county is in the Houston DMA. If you’re looking for KBTX’s coverage,...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Over 1,000 excited and joyful children and their families came out on Saturday for an Easter egg hunt and lunch at Veterans Park in College Station. The annual event is hosted by the A&M United Methodist Church and was free for the public. Event organizers say...
