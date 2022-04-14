ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man shoots at young daughter, mother during custody exchange

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- An Odessa man is behind bars after police say he shot at his child and the child’s mother during a custody exchange. Isaac Mancha is facing three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one charge for possession of marijuana.

The incident happened on April 7 when an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Drury Lane. According to an affidavit, when police arrived at the home, they spoke with a woman who said she and her younger brother, listed as a child in the affidavit, had gone to a home in the 400 block of Tom Green to pick up the woman’s daughter from her dad’s house. The woman said when she arrived to pick up her child, the child’s father, identified as Mancha, threatened to shoot her. At that point, the woman said a fight broke out.

The woman said she and the children were able to escape, but as they were driving away, they heard three gunshots. A witness said they saw Mancha retrieve a gun from his vehicle that was parked in the driveway before firing.

Investigators then went to the home on Tom Green where they found three spent casings as well as a bullet hole in a home located across the street from Mancha.

Mancha was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Thursday evening. His bond has been set at a combined $160,000.

