NWS Survey Team in Tyler

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Rusk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 1124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sacul, or 15 miles east of Rusk, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Trawick around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Linwood, Lilbert, Reklaw, Looneyville and Cushing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO