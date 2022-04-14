ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

NWS Survey Team in Tyler

KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m really most excited because I’ve known Steve (Marshall) for probably close to 30 years. He has a great track record working in zoos and parks throughout his career. He brings a new vision and a new energy and spark to carry the zoo on into...

www.kltv.com

Community Impact Austin

Tornado warning issued by National Weather Service for Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. on March 21. Included in this area are Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto and Taylor. The warning was upgraded from a tornado watch that afternoon, and Round Rock was dropped from the warning just after the city confirmed that a tornado touched down on I-35 and SH 45.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Tyler

A storm Tuesday night caused widespread damage throughout the city of Tyler. According to the city, the center of the city saw the most damage along with the hospital district, mid-town, Azalea District, Old Jacksonville Highway and Old Bullard Road areas. At least 90 trees or large limbs were reported...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Severe weather threat possible in East Texas

Severe weather is possible tonight and Wednesday in East Texas. As of this morning, the National Weather Service of Shreveport has the Tyler and Longview areas in the "slight" risk area. The threat will begin late this afternoon and another round of severe thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday ahead...
TYLER, TX
KHOU

DFW weather updates: Tornado touches down in North Texas

DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Rusk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 1124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sacul, or 15 miles east of Rusk, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Trawick around 1135 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Linwood, Lilbert, Reklaw, Looneyville and Cushing. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Freak Wind Gust Knocks Tree Into Tyler, TX Resident’s Home

It was a very picturesque and beautiful Sunday in East Texas - the sun was out and temps were pleasant. If you were outdoors, you may have felt a few wind gusts here and there. Unfortunately, for a one Tyler resident, one of those wind gusts was strong enough to knock an old tree into their home ,which for a moment, caused panic in the neighborhood.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day: Storm system begins push into East Texas

SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways. SFA, President Scott Gordon mutually agree to part ways. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Pittsburg Police Chief Matthew Lemarr about a catalytic converter theft that ended in an arrest and a larger investigation in nearby Mt. Pleasant. TxDOT urges drivers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Sky 7 drone shows East Texas storm damage

It seemed to come from nowhere, some residents said. "We heard a couple of pops, something hit the house...and then it was all over." Viewer photos and videos from a stormy night around East Texas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Here's what viewers you last night as the storm brought...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tuesday's severe storm left the Azalea District in ruins

TYLER, Texas — Tuesday night's storm impacted several areas in Tyler. Now, the community is focused on recovering. While some houses down Chilton road are seemingly okay, others the storm damage split them in half. "High winds usually takes down those trees," Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department, Public Information...
TYLER, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1015 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll, Texas * WHEN...From late this Wednesday evening to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The Neches River near Diboll is expected to rise above flood stage by late this Wednesday evening to a crest of 12.2 feet during Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tyler FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TYLER COUNTY, TX

