Michigan lawmaker pleads guilty to DWI, aims for sobriety
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who was arrested in February for driving drunk pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated this week.
She is hoping to be admitted into a sobriety program.
Thirty-year-old Rep. Mary Cavanagh was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 25 after driving with two flat tires and veering between lanes, according to a Livonia police report.Lawmaker couldn’t stand on 1 leg after traffic stop in Livonia
By the time police took her to jail, the Redford Democrat’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.2%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.
It was Cavanagh’s second time being arrested by Livonia police for drunken driving. The first time was in 2015.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1