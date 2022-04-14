ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Michigan lawmaker pleads guilty to DWI, aims for sobriety

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nH4iU_0f9kGf6f00

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who was arrested in February for driving drunk pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated this week.

She is hoping to be admitted into a sobriety program.

Thirty-year-old Rep. Mary Cavanagh was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 25 after driving with two flat tires and veering between lanes, according to a Livonia police report.

Lawmaker couldn’t stand on 1 leg after traffic stop in Livonia

By the time police took her to jail, the Redford Democrat’s blood alcohol content tested at 0.2%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

It was Cavanagh’s second time being arrested by Livonia police for drunken driving. The first time was in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Livonia, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Livonia, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Sobriety#Ap#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy