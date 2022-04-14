ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced for killing paramedic in car crash

By Marc Schollett
UpNorthLive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man charged in a deadly car crash faced a judge today and learned his fate. Justin Greene plead guilty to driving under the influence causing death for the October 2021 crash. It happened at Lafranier Road and...

