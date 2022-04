Madison author Pat Zietlow Miller always wanted to write picture books. When she was just a 19-year-old college student, she sat down at her Electrolux typewriter and gave it a shot. This was before the internet — researching a path to publication wasn’t quite so easy. But she tracked down a publisher’s address in a book and shipped her manuscript off. When she got a form rejection back, she shrugged — that was that, she guessed.

MADISON, WI ・ 23 DAYS AGO