To the one who lost their smile somewhere between then and now, who can’t remember the last time you really laughed, I pray you find renewed joy. I hope upon hope that peace finds you in the presence of a new day and that the Lord’s love rests so gently upon you that you feel relief in the calm of His company. We live in a world of distractions, responsibilities, crowded streets and schedules, cluttered with temporary...

RELIGION ・ 22 MINUTES AGO