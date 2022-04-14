ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Criss & Wife Mia Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Name!

Darren Criss is a first-time dad!

On Thursday, Criss and his wife Mia welcomed a baby girl, who they named Bluesy Belle.

Along with a pic of their bundle of joy, Darren wrote on Instagram, “M & D made some sweet music.”

Criss revealed that Bluesy arrived on April 11.

In October, Darren announced Mia’s pregnancy with a baby bump photo. At the time, he wrote, “We’ve been making music for years. But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.”

The baby arrived more than two years after they wed in Louisiana.

In 2018, the then-engaged Criss expressed his excitement for his future life with Mia. He told Us Weekly, “It’s a long time coming, and I’m excited for the next chapter. It feels great.”

While they were on lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Criss took to social media to show appreciation for Mia. He gushed on Instagram, “With so much pain and frustration plaguing our information intake, I thought I’d take a small moment to appreciate the light that is my Mia. This past week marked 10 years of our lives together. 10. I used to hear a number like that and think — no way. But here I am, lucky enough to get to say the number.”

He continued, “And for all that time it has truly only gotten better every single day. Her tenacity, her creativity, her selflessness, her penchant for always giving life a fun flourish — they’ve all been an evergreen source of joy and inspiration for as long as I’ve known her. And in this time of unprecedented separation in the world, I wake up every morning so grateful to share such a special togetherness with her. To many more, my Mia. Thanks for making the world a brighter place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8Wzc_0f9kDjfm00

