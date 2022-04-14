ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘As long as there’s breath in me’: Woman warns of distracted driving dangers after daughter’s death

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A grandfather was behind the wheel as his granddaughter sat in the backseat. They were at a complete stop because of backed-up traffic along Loop 1604 approaching Interstate 10 during rush hour when a Jeep Rubicon slammed into their car going 60 mph. “Without even...

Hart To Hart
3d ago

The Price Of Technology Always Means Hurt And Pain In Some Form Or Another, Whether It's Lose Of Life Or Livelyhood, Distracted Driving Is Becoming Just As Deadly If Not Already Than Drunk Driving

Denise Baldarrama
3d ago

I ve. oticed the drivers in San Antonio have become more and more wreckless! selfish and oh soooo sad!

Jaye Jones
3d ago

my condolences to your family and may your angel in heaven rest in paradise. I went thru something similar but with a drunk driver and his passenger in Gwinnett county Georgia February 2016. it was during a prep trip for his little first birthday 😢 and killed the baby and his Dad and crippled the Mom 😢 to beat that pain alone states away from her family 😢. so I'll continue to pray that the people with power will do the right thing. again I'm sorry for the lost of your angel.

