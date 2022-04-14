ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke fire crews called to car accident on Southampton Road

By Waleed Azad
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke fire crews were called to a car accident on Southampton Road Thursday afternoon.

Holyoke fire crews called to car accident at Apremont Highway

According to a social media post by Holyoke Fire Department, Holyoke fire crews were called for a reported car accident at around 5:21 p.m. No injuries were reported.

    Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Dept.

No delays were announced, and no further information was given.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

