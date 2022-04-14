Holyoke fire crews called to car accident on Southampton Road

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke fire crews were called to a car accident on Southampton Road Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Holyoke Fire Department, Holyoke fire crews were called for a reported car accident at around 5:21 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Dept.

No delays were announced, and no further information was given.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.